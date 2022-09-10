Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony set for Sunday

Chino Valley Fire District will host its annual remembrance ceremony for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The district placed a Twin Towers memorial (pictured at right) in front of the station one year after the attack in which more than 3,000 people, including 343 New York City firefighters were killed. The event is open to the public.
