San Bernardino County Regional Parks will host a community celebration at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 25 at Prado Park in Chino to showcase the future enhancements at 16700 S. Euclid Ave.
Admission fees will be waived from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Participants should park in Lot 4.
Board of Supervisors Chairman and Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman will lead the celebration and discuss improvements including a new park entrance that will improve vehicle access from Euclid Avenue, improved campgrounds and renovated restrooms and showers.
The 2,000-acre park is the largest of the nine county parks with the most activities including fishing, camping, hiking, biking, and nature trails.
The land where the park is located is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A grand jury report in 2019 on the county’s regional parks system noted that the restrooms at Prado Park were in need of refurbishing and the irrigation systems and drinking fountains needed repairs.
The improvements will set the table for a larger project to develop the 1,500 unused acres of the park on the east of the lake into a recreational venture.
