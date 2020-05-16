The city of Chino Hills re-opened tennis courts on Wednesday but extended the closure of programs such as recreation classes, swim classes, concerts and movies in the parks, mobile recreation, and summer day camp until July 5.
Facilities that support these programs such as McCoy Equestrian Center and the Chino Hills Community Center will also remain closed, he said.
It is the third time the city has extended closures: from April 30 to May 31 to July 5.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery told the council Tuesday that, based on state guidelines and the risks associated with these activities, the city could not in good conscience recommend those programs be open.
Parking lots will stay closed at the skate park, Grand Avenue Park, English Springs Park, Vila Borba Park where the dog park is located, a portion of the Chino Hills Community Park, Big League Dreams and Fairfield Ranch Park.
Mr. Montgomery said they are closed to reduce the number of people at the location.
Parking lots at most other parks have re-opened.
Playground and exercise stations at parks, gazebos, and basketball courts are still closed.
Chino Hills City Hall and the city yard are expected to re-open May 31 with safety enhancements to protect staff and visitors.
Stage Two
Mr. Montgomery said the governor’s stay-at-home order continues to place restrictions on public gatherings and events.
He said staff and the city council are constantly reviewing information as it comes out to study how it will affect operations.
He said the city is currently in stage 2 recovery and does not know when stage 3 will occur. “We don’t even know what stage 3 really means,” he added. “Higher risk workplaces will be allowed to open with adaptations, but we are continuing to track phase 3 as it develops.”
He said the State of the City event that was to have been hosted by Mayor Art Bennett on May 28 cannot be held but staff is looking at alternative ways to share the information with the public.
Mr. Montgomery said the financial impacts of the coronavirus such as significant reductions in sales tax, hotel tax, and program revenues will be discussed at the upcoming budget workshop scheduled for Wednesday, May 27. The time has not yet been determined.
Chino Hills spokesperson Denise Cattern urged residents to visit chinohills.org/covid19 where the latest updates are posted, and resources are made available.
