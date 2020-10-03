The Haunted Shoppe, described as a “heart-pounding experience for even the greatest scare seekers,” began Thursday and will continue until Saturday, Oct. 31 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, at the southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive. The walk-through event, where participants will come “face-to-face with the creepiest sights and scariest creatures” will be held 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children. According to the event website, the Haunted Shoppe is fun and safe but not recommended for children under 13.
Children and adults seeking a less scary experience may request a glow necklace where actors will be instructed not to scare the holder.
The event is a walk-through attraction with animated monsters, “scare” actors, strobe lights, fog, black lights, 3D visuals, and movie-quality sets.
3D glasses may be used to experience the full effect where “creepy images appear in motion to increase the fright factor of the haunt,” according to the website.
Face masks are required.
Hand sanitizer will be available prior to the adventure.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each group or family that comes together will go through the attraction together. Maximum group size is eight people. If more than eight are in a group, the party will be split up but not paired with other guests.
VIP tickets where participants can skip the line and receive a Halloween cotton face mask upon entry, are $50 for adults and $25 for children. Information: Haunt edshoppe.com or call (888) 382-8405.
