2020 cap and gown distribution
Submitted photo

Ayala High teachers Ashley Davis (left), Debi Weiss, Ron Capps and Alexis Sjol wear protective face masks at the high school on Tuesday to assist with cap and gown distribution. Graduation apparel was distributed in a drive-through operation because of concerns regarding coronavirus. Ms. Weiss is the high school’s activities director. Don Lugo High in Chino held its cap and gown distribution Monday, and Chino Hills High’s distribution was Wednesday. Chino High will hold its drive-through distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Buena Vista Continuation High students will pick up their caps and gowns and have their photos taken, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the campus in Chino. All graduation ceremonies will be virtual. 

