“Senior citizens won’t take needless chances around the lake, won’t tease the ducks, and will cherish the wildlife at Lake Los Serranos in Chino Hills.”
Greg Dorst, a resident of Lake Los Serranos Mobilehome Park on Pipeline venue, used these words to urge the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday to require developer Jack (Jay) Greening to build 354 senior apartments for his Rancho Cielito project south of the lake.
It was a request the city council could not legally force upon Mr. Greening and after a discussion that lasted past 11 p.m., unanimously approved the development.
Mr. Greening said he considered senior housing but it didn’t make economic sense. Ellen Gilfoy, a mobilehome park resident, said Mr. Greening and his family created a wonderful mobilehome park with the lake environment where multiple species of waterfowl make their home.
“All we ask is to continue our park on the other side of the lake so it can remain as peaceful as it is now,” she said. “The people in the park are quiet, they don’t drive recklessly, they walk their dogs on leashes or in baby carriages, and don’t throw trash into the lake.”
Like other residents who attended the meeting, she is fearful that the relationship residents have established with the lake will be ruined when younger families and children begin interfering with the wildlife.
Mrs. Gilfoy said she observed eight “pure white pelicans” all sitting next to each other on the center property that borders the lake.
A petition signed by 237 mobilehome park residents was submitted to the City Clerk to urge senior apartments.
The council ask Mr. Greening if he would consider building senior apartments for the sake of existing residents and because of the lack of senior housing in Chino Hills.
“Unfortunately, the economics of the project does not support senior housing,” he said.
Mr. Greening said one third of the units will be accessible for seniors because of the elevators that will be built.
“That is one of the reasons we added elevators, to appeal to a broader age range,” he said. “We’re not trying to discourage seniors but to attract them.”
He said some of the residents believe that the property will become a free-for-all of noise, racing, vehicles, and children throwing rocks at the birds.
“I don’t expect that,” he said. “This will be a gated community. I think residents will move here because of their appreciation of the lake.”
Mr. Greening said in 2009, he restored the shorelines of the lake and planted willows, cottonwood, oaks and many trees, creating the habitat that now exists.
He said the project has undergone intense environmental scrutiny from various agencies over the past five years.
Councilmembers asked City Attorney Mark Hensley more than once if they could impose a senior housing restriction on the development.
Mr. Hensley said the decision before them was the consideration of a tentative tract map and the environmental documents produced under the California Environmental Quality act.
He said apartments are a permitted use in the project and there are no provisions in the city’s General Plan or Development Code to require be senior housing.
The project will consist of two “villages” connected with walking paths and bridges.
The east village section will include 166 units, accessible on Ramona Avenue with a second entrance on Valle Vista Drive; and the west village will contain 188 units on Los Serranos Boulevard.
Residents, councilmembers, and planning commissioners at previous meetings said they were concerned about the configuration of Pipeline Avenue and Los Serranos Boulevard but consultant Richard Baretto said the traffic study found no project impacts to the intersection and the city engineering staff found it to be safe.
The city’s traffic committee will review the intersection to determine if a pedestrian crossing should be added.
