Katie and sister Kinsley White
Photo by Beth White

Katie White, 5, and her sister Kinsley White, 1, are dressed up in matching handmade dresses for Independence Day. Their parents are Randy and Beth White of Chino Hills. The Whites entered the City of Chino Hills Independence Day photo contest where the deadline to enter is today (July 4). See story on Page B4.

