A 24-year-old Ontario man suspected of shooting at a car multiple times Sept. 6 during a road-rage incident in Chino Hills was arrested early Wednesday morning by the California Highway Patrol.
Bryce James Anderson is being held on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited vehicle, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Mr. Anderson was arrested at 4:41 a.m. at his home in the 300 block of N. Center Avenue, records show.
The suspect was inside his 2000 Toyota 4-Runner at 8:56 a.m. Sept. 6 in a parking lot in Chino Hills and got involved in road-rage incident with the driver of a black Honda Civic, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Rawls.
“The incident continued onto the 71 Freeway northbound,” the officer said. “Once on the main portion of the 71 Freeway, the Honda passed the Toyota on its right side. As the Honda passed, Mr. Anderson fired several shots from a silver automatic handgun, striking the Honda several times.”
California Highway Patrol officers from the Rancho Cucamonga station began an investigation, getting statements from the victim and witnesses.
“Officers were able to obtain a description of the vehicle and suspect. A license plate reading camera in a nearby intersection captured an image of the Toyota, confirming its location was in the vicinity of where the crime occurred,” Officer Rawls said.
The California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division Investigative Services Units served a search warrant at Mr. Anderson’s home and arrested the suspect without incident.
Mr. Anderson is scheduled to appear in a San Bernardino County courtroom on Friday, Nov. 13.
Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office at 980-3994.
