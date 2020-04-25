Residents are asked to donate non-perishable food and personal hygiene products in a drive-through food collection event, 8 a.m. to noon today (April 25) at Los Serranos Golf Course parking lot, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The donations will benefit Caring for the Hills.
Residents will not have to leave their vehicles.
Caring for the Hills distributes groceries to the needy Wednesday through Sunday at 15554 Cecelia St.
“The coronavirus crisis has caused many neighbors to lose their livelihood and income,” said Councilwoman Cynthia Moran who is organizing the food collection. “Please join us in helping our local food bank — Caring for the Hills.”
Information: call or text Councilwoman Moran at 217-2282.
