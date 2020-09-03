Chino Hills and Chino will open cooling centers in various locations during the Labor Day weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, record-breaking heat of 105 to 115 degrees is expected for the Inland Empire.
Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will open a cooling center at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day).
Residents may go to the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, which is a designated cooling center by the county, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Capacity is limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
Visitors must undergo a non-contact wellness check, sign a waiver, and wear a face covering.
Minors must be accompanied by a guardian at all times. Pets are not allowed.
Residents may visit the Chino Hills Branch Library to cool off between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Information: 364-2700.
Chino
The City of Chino will open a cooling center at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4.
A cooling center will be open Labor Day Weekend at The Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 5 to Monday, Sept. 7.
All ages are welcome. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian at all times.
Temperatures will be taken upon entrance of the facility and face masks or coverings are required.
Residents may go to the Chino Branch Library, a designated cooling center, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 13180 Central Ave.
Residents may visit the Chino Branch Library to cool off between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
