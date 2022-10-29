A $20 million water treatment facility, called the State Street Water Treatment Facility, will be built at 10762 Benson Ave. in an unincorporated county area between Montclair and Chino to remove harmful chemicals from the groundwater.
Construction is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months, according to Civil Engineer Manager Maria Fraser.
The plant, approved by the Chino City Council on Oct. 18, will treat for nitrates, perchlorate, and 1,2,3-trichloropropane (1,2,3-TCP), which have been detected at concentrations above the maximum levels set by the state, according to a staff report.
Ms. Fraser said the project will restore Wells 12 and 14 to provide local sources of water to meet increased demands and reduce dependence on costly imported water. These wells have been inactive because of contamination, according to the report.
The facility will treat up to 4,000 gallons of water per minute and each of the wells will extract approximately 2,000 gallons per minute, Ms. Fraser said.
The project will also include the installation of water transmission brine pipelines.
Well 12 is on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard and Well 14 is located at the treatment site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.