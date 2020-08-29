No inmates or employees in the San Bernardino County jail system and sheriff’s department have died from COVID-19, according to county spokesperson Jodi Miller.
Of the 303 county jail inmates testing positive, 274 have recovered, according to a county update provided Aug. 20.
Ms. Miller said the remaining 29 are in isolation, monitored around the clock and are being provided with medical treatment.
Many of the inmates are experiencing minor symptoms of the virus, according to the update.
According to the Aug. 20 update provided by the county, all inmates continue to be provided with face coverings, cleaning supplies, soap, and are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day.
They are routinely reminded of the need to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
County jail facilities include the West Valley Detention Center, Central Detention Center, Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center, and the High Desert Detention Center.
Six additional sheriff’s department employees have tested positive for the virus and are self-isolating at home, according to the update.
A total of 170 department employees have tested positive and 159 have recovered.
Eleven employees are continuing to recover from the virus and are expected to return to work within the next few weeks, Ms. Miller said.
