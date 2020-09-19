Mulcher catches fire in Chino

A Chino Valley Fire District firefighter sprays water on an industrial-sized mulcher after it caught fire early Tuesday at a mulching facility at 8100 Chino Corona Road in southern Chino. Fire crews were called at 4:57 a.m. and kept the fire from spreading to nearby mulch piles, fire officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
