The City of Chino Hills is ready to emerge from the shadows of the pandemic and into a season of optimism.
Mayor Brian Johsz took a look back at the hardships of 2020 during the State of the City address on Thursday, including social unrest and the Blue Ridge Fire, with an eye on a promising future.
“Let’s keep the ball rolling, continue to push the envelope of success, and further build on our ability to display unity within our community,” he said.
Mr. Johsz and city council members took turns during the Zoom event to recount the months of uncertainty as residents and small businesses struggled to stay afloat.
Councilmembers highlighted the good that came out of the darkest hours, including awarding $355,000 in grant money to 56 struggling businesses, and the times when residents came together to donate food, masks, gloves, and resources.
“COVID kindness” was given out by volunteers with Caring for the Hills, the school district’s HOPE Center, the Chino Hills Community Foundation, and the Chino Valley Fire Foundation.
The centerpiece of the evening was announcing five “unsung heroes,” each chosen by their respective councilpersons in the districts where they reside, for their good work in the community.
Ed Denzin
Mayor Johsz chose Ed Denzin, a United States Marine Corps veteran who served as a military policeman during the Vietnam era as an E-3 Lance Corporal.
Mr. Denzin is the founder of Service Animal Training that provides properly trained and certified service dogs to assist people with disabilities and improve their quality of life.
In 2016, he led the Vietnam Mobile Memorial Wall Committee working with the City of Chino, the American Legion and Chino Veterans of Foreign Wars 11546 to bring the wall to Ayala Park for Independence Day.
He helped build a Vietnam War exhibit to share mementoes left at the wall that is now at the American Legion Post 299 on Central Avenue in Chino.
He recently advocated for his fellow veterans to have the license fee for dogs waived, which resulted in the Chino Hills City Council approving the program.
In the early years of the city, Mr. Denzin founded the first anti-graffiti program, served on citizens on patrol, the Chino Hills General Plan Committee, founded an organization that donated computers to the needy, and won the Outstanding Citizen of the Year award with his wife of 49 years, Sheri, in 1993.
Lisa Price
Councilman Ray Marquez selected Lisa Price, who has been an advocate for rescuing animals for many years.
In 2007, Mrs. Price noticed a trend of abandoned pets in neighborhoods and saw a need to bring a no-kill animal shelter to Chino Hills.
She became executive director of Priceless Pets, a role in which she currently serves today.
What began as a small, local effort with three volunteers conducting adoptions at PetSmart has grown to three adoption centers, with The Orphanage located at the Gordon Ranch Marketplace in Chino Hills.
Her efforts have resulted in more than 18,000 rescued pets.
Mrs. Price also served on the city’s Chino Hills Animal Care Ad Hoc Committee where she worked with the city council and the Inland Valley Humane Society on the “Getting 2 Zero” program that has significantly reduced the euthanasia rate in the city.
She was recognized by State Senator Josh Newman in 2018 as Woman of the Year representing a non-profit organization.
Linda Briney
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran selected Linda Briney, who has lived in Carbon Canyon since 1967. Mrs. Briney followed in her parents’ footsteps as a longtime volunteer.
Her late mother, Sue Briney, served on the Chino Hills Incorporation Committee and her father, Don Briney, was active with citizens on patrol for many years.
In 1984, Mrs. Briney organized the Carbon Canyon Women’s Club and served in leadership roles until 2009.
She organized community events including the Halloween Ride of the Headless Horseman, holiday programs, and activities for children.
She is a member of the Chino Hills Arts Committee where she takes photos of events, and sews costumes, curtains, and backdrops for theatrical events. She is an original member of the Chino Hills Historical Society since it formed in 1994 and currently serves as secretary.
She was recognized as the Los Angeles County Fair’s Chino Hills Community Hero in 2016.
Sharon Wilkins
Councilman Art Bennett selected longstanding community member Sharon Wilkins for her dedication to the city.
She was active in the incorporation effort, serving on the Rolling Ridge subcommittee with her husband Richard, and ran for the first city council in 1991.
She served on the city’s original Fourth of July Committee, the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Trails Committee, the original Caring for the Hills, and the former Seniors Assisted by Visiting Volunteers and Youth (SAVVY).
She was president of the Chino Hills Friends of the Library for nine years.
She was awarded the city’s Volunteer of the Month in 1995.
When Mrs. Wilkins was referred to as a “watchdog” in a Champion article for giving her input at almost every city council meeting, she showed up at the next meeting wearing a watchdog T-shirt and identification badge. She was referred to ever after as the Chino Hills watchdog, which is inscribed on a brick at the Community Center.
Mrs. Wilkins was known for her special hats, toe rings, holiday nail polish, and bringing candy and gift bags to council meetings.
She once brought her own chair with a pillow.
Mrs. Wilkins was driven to council meetings by her devoted husband who waited in the car for hours.
They will celebrate their 60th anniversary this year.
Glen Anderson
Councilman Peter Rogers chose Glen Anderson, a musician and volunteer.
In 2013, he joined the Chino Hills Arts Committee and was appointed to the Chino Hills Community Foundation Board in 2016.
Mr. Anderson plays an integral role on the planning team for concerts at the Community Center and has been a key member on the team that hosts the Foundation’s concert series at the Community Center gazebo.
He was instrumental in organizing the two Jazz and Blues Festivals held at Big League Dreams. He serves as chairman of the Foundation Kid’s Art program held at The Shoppes that helps introduce children to a variety of art forms.
He is married to Suzanne who is also involved in the community and is immediate past president of the Chino Hills 55+ Club.
