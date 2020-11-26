Chino Neighborhood House
The Chino Neighborhood House collected 385 turkey dinners, including sides and pies, last Saturday for families who need assistance for Thanksgiving. “The Chino Neighborhood House’s goal was to ensure that every family in need in the Chino Valley was able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their family,” said President Kevin Cisneroz. Information on the Chino Neighborhood House can be found at chinoneighborhoodhouse.com

