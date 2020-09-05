Canyon Ridge Hospital in Chino opened 51 psychiatric beds this week, bringing its total to 157 to help the mental health needs of residents in the Inland Empire. The new 79,000-square-foot wing will include two separate units. One has 26 beds for adults and the other has 25 beds for older adults age 55 plus.
Each unit will have a nurses’ station, lounge, patio area for patients, and areas for hospital staff that includes a nurse manager, charge nurses, medication nurses, nurse assistants and mental health workers.
The hospital, located at 5353 G St., south of Chino Avenue, is one of two freestanding psychiatric hospitals in San Bernardino County.
“With the additional beds, we will be able to take some of the burden off of the emergency rooms which have a difficult time placing their psychiatric patients for a lack of bed availability,” said Canyon Ridge Hospital CEO Stephanie Bernier.
Opened in 1990, Canyon Ridge Hospital started with 59 beds and expanded to 106 beds in 2009.
Information: canyonridgehospital.com.
