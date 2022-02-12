A special use permit for the operation of Banfield Pet Hospital will be discussed at 7 p.m., Tuesday in Chino council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The Chino Planning Commission recommended approval on Jan. 19 for Banfield Pet Hospital to be located in the storefront between Runway Fashion Exchange and Sam’s Club at the Chino Spectrum Marketplace, on the southwest corner of Grand and Pipeline avenues.
The animal hospital will be an extension of its location inside PetSmart in Chino Hills, located at 13001 Peyton Drive. The hospital will provide preventive care including vaccinations, parasite control, dental work, and behavior and nutritional counseling. Minor surgeries including spays and neuters will be performed.
Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
