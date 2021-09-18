Chino Hills resident Peter Pirritano has been selected by the city council to serve as a planning commissioner.
He was nominated by Councilwoman Cynthia Moran and approved by the council during Tuesday’s meeting. He will replace longtime resident Patrick Hamamoto. Mr. Pirritano has been the owner of Pirritano Insurance Agency since 1982, specializing in insuring, educating and advising homeowners’ associations for the past 39 years.
Prior to moving to Chino Hills in 2015, he served as vice chairman of the Diamond Bar Planning Commission.
He is treasurer of the Chino Hills Community Foundation, vice president of the Carriage Hills Community Homeowners Association, and is involved with programs sponsored by the Chino Valley Fire Foundation.
He has an associate degree in business administration from State University of New York. When living in Diamond Bar, he was involved in the community, serving as president of the Diamond Bar Community Foundation and president of the Walnut Valley Rotary Club.
“I enjoy serving in my community to make a difference in the lives of others,” he said. He is an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War era.
