School librarian Robin Emery, described by her former coworkers as “an anchor” at E.J. Marshall Elementary, has set sail into retirement after more than four decades serving as a volunteer and employee of the Chino school.
She was surprised Feb. 24 with a drive-by farewell party from the school community planned by teachers.
Each grade level purchased a gift card and staff presented her with a sterling silver diamond star necklace, representing the school’s emblem and motto “Marshall Superstars.”
“Robin’s love of reading really translated to the kids,” school secretary Gladys Rodriguez said. “She would do character voices while reading and the kids loved it.”
First grade teacher Crista Sims said the former librarian had a knack for getting kindergarteners excited for first grade when they would be able to check out their own books.
Mrs. Emery began working at Walnut Elementary in 1985 and moved to E.J. Marshall three years later.
Prior to her employment, she volunteered at E.J. Marshall for eight years when her three children Jennifer, Brian and Shannon attended the school.
Her roles included PTA president, school site council secretary, social committee chairperson and pianist at monthly grade level performances.
She sang for many years in the all-women’s chorus “The Sweet Adelines” with her mother, sisters, and daughters. The acapella group held their practices at E.J. Marshall for more than three decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.