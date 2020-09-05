The shuttered Party House Liquor Store that later became the Canyon Market and closed in 2012 will be demolished to make way for a possible community center and gathering place for the Carbon Canyon community.
The City of Chino Hills purchased the property at 1084 Carbon Canyon Road which will connect to three acres of city-owned land just east of the site consisting of a riparian woodland along Carbon Canyon Creek.
The city council is expected to award a demolition contract to Becko, Inc., of Pomona in the amount of $28,750 when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 in council chambers.
The item is on the consent calendar portion of the agenda which means it will be automatically approved without discussion unless a resident or councilman asks for discussion.
Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, will provide an update on COVID-19 as it relates to the county, and City Manager Benjamin Montgomery will give a report on the coronavirus’ impact on Chino Hills.
Residents may participate in the meeting by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting code 86197351711 followed by the # sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.