A 59-year-old Chino Hills man accused of kidnapping, torturing and holding a woman against her will for the past six months pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Monday morning.
Peter Anthony McGuire is next expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Courtroom on Thursday, June 23, according to the San Bernardino County Court records.
He is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of torture, kidnapping to commit rape or robbery, rape by fear or force, mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, sodomy by force, causing great bodily injury during sex, forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment, county jail records show.
Chino Hills police were called at 7:21 p.m. June 9 to Alterra Park at 16246 Annato Court and spoke to the unidentified victim, who has visible injuries, said Detective Ryan Girard.
She was taken to an undisclosed hospital.
Witnesses spotted the woman at the park and called Chino Hills Police.
“The victim told deputies (the suspect) held her against her will at his residence for several months,” they said. “While being held against her will, (the suspect) tortured, physically assaulted, and raped the victim.”
The woman was able to escape the home just a few minutes before she was able to speak with deputies, Detective Girard said.
Investigators served a search warrant the next day at Mr. McGuire’s home in the 16200 block of Cordovan Court, where a SWAT vehicle was parked in front of the two-story home.
The man, however, fled before the search warrant was served and an arrest warrant was issued, Detective Girard said.
Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division learned Mr. McGuire was at a home in the 1000 block of Fuchsia Circle Place in Placencia.
Deputies tried to serve the arrest warrant early Saturday, but the suspect barricaded himself inside the home for several hours.
At 8:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, Detective Girard said.
