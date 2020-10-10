A 25-year-old transient from Chino Hills was arrested twice within a 24-hour period Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 by the Chino Hills Police Department after separate disturbances in the city.
Cassidy Lee Sanders is being held on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records showed Monday afternoon. Deputies went Sunday to the Hotel Chino Hills at 15433 Fairfield Ranch Road at 10:30 a.m. on a report of a disturbance, police said.
“The caller, a hotel employee, reported a male subject was possibly under the influence of drugs and refused to leave the location,” said Deputy Van Amberg. “Deputies contacted Mr. Sanders at the hotel, learned he had three warrants for his arrest, and found a large machete concealed on him.”
Mr. Sanders was taken to the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of a possessing a dagger and was later released on his own recognizance, Deputy Van Amberg said.
At 8:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to a disturbance in the 14500 block of Foxglove Drive, finding Mr. Sanders had violated a criminal protective order that prohibits him from being at the home, the deputy said.
The suspect was arrested at 9:09 a.m. in the 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, jail records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
