The City of Chino Hills is asking residents to provide input on their vision for the future of the city as hearings begin for an update of the general plan.
The update will refine the city’s vision to maintain a high quality of life and to meet the challenges of today, said spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
The city’s general plan consists of eight elements: land use, circulation, housing, conservation, safety, noise, economic development, and parks, recreation, and open space, Ms. Freeman said.
Due to the aggressive state-mandated submittal deadline for the city’s sixth cycle housing element, staff focused on the general plan’s housing element first, she said.
The next phase on determining the community’s vision for the future will include public input, Ms. Freeman said.
The public is encouraged to take the survey and learn more about the update by visiting chinohills.org/gener alplan.
