New stop signs at Chino High

Chino High students cross the intersection of Tenth Street and Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday where a four-way stop has been installed.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

New stop signs and street improvements have been installed for Chino High School at the intersections of Tenth Street and Jefferson Avenue, and Benson and Jefferson avenues. 

The City of Chino and the Chino Valley School District shared the costs of the improvements including street and curb ramps, driveways, streetlights, sidewalks, and crosswalks.

