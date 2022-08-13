New stop signs at Chino High

New stop signs and street improvements have been installed for Chino High School at the intersections of Tenth Street and Jefferson Avenue, and Benson and Jefferson avenues.
The City of Chino and the Chino Valley School District shared the costs of the improvements including street and curb ramps, driveways, streetlights, sidewalks, and crosswalks.
The Chino Police Department, city traffic division, and school district created a pick-up and drop-off traffic circulation plan to reduce congestion. Primary pick-up and drop-off is located at the new parking lot on the north side of the school near Tenth and Jefferson avenues.
The student parking lot on Park Place is also a pick-up and drop-off area.
