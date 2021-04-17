The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority will hold an online meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The Authority will take care of administrative matters and discuss the proposed $294,049 budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The budget requires an additional contribution of $79,155 from the City of Chino Hills, an additional contribution of $93,015 from the City of Diamond Bar, and an additional contribution of $69,585 from the City of Industry.
The remainder of the budget is funded using $66,000 that is unspent from the fiscal year 2020-21 budget and $15,700 in anticipated revenue.
The public may listen to the meeting by calling (562) 247-8422 and enter meeting number 308434203.
Those who wish to comment during the meeting should visit https://attend ee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/6872419778404926476.
Members will be called on one at a time during the “public comments” period at the beginning of the meeting.
Written comments may be emailed to cityclerk@dia mondbarca.gov by 5 p.m. April 21.
