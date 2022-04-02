California Gov. Gavin Newsom again denied a parole bid for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, the 72-year-old inmate at the California Institution for Women in Chino sentenced to life for the August 1969 murders of Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary.
In a rejection letter, the governor wrote that although Ms. Van Houten has earned education degrees, taken self-help classes, had undergone therapy and shown increased maturity and rehabilitation, she had “gaps in insight” that still makes her a danger to society.
Ms. Van Houten’s attorney said he plans to appeal the decision.
She’s been approved for parole five times by the California Parole Board since 2016, but former Gov. Jerry Brown twice denied the bid, and Tuesday was Gov. Newsom’s third such rejection.
Ms. Van Houten will get another parole hearing in May 2023, state records show.
She was the youngest member of the Manson “family” which includes Manson, who died in 2017, Bruce Davis (who was recommended for parole in 2015, but was later blocked by Gov. Brown), Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins.
A year after graduating from Monrovia High School, Ms. Van Houten took part in the murders of the LaBiancas in the Benedict Canyon home.
She admitted to stabbing Rosemary LaBianca 14 times with a bayonet knife.
Ms. Van Houten and three others were convicted and sentenced to death, but California Supreme Court judges overruled the death penalty decision and sent the trio to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Seven years later, the conviction was overturned, and the subsequent trial ended in a hung jury. In 1978, a third trial found Van Houten guilty and she was sentenced to seven years to life in prison.
