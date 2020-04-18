Linda Phillips
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

Liberty Elementary teacher Tracy Buss was supported by teachers throughout the Chino Valley school district who donated their sick pay to her this school year while she has been receiving treatment for leukemia. The story featured in the April 11 edition (page A4) mistakenly credited only teachers of Liberty Elementary for the donation.   

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.