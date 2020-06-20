Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley Inc.

Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley Inc.

 Submitted photo

Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley Inc. award Live Your Dream honors to Amy Payne, second from left, and Eunique Zamudio, center. The single moms, who overcame personal and financial challenges, were given an opportunity to complete their educational goals, said spokeswoman Janice Jimenez. Soroptimist members Marcy Melendez, Carol Rowe and Karen Haughey are also pictured. An award ceremony took place at Ayala Park in Chino. The group hosts fundraising events to help women and young girls through ‘dreams’ programs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.