Members of the public and the media were not invited to the Chino Valley school district’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the new $140 million Chino High campus, scheduled to open the first day of school on Aug. 8.
School board members Christina Gagnier, James Na, Andrew Cruz and Don Bridge were in attendance as was City of Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa, former Chino High principal and former Chino Valley Unified Superintendent Wayne Joseph, some members of the Chino High band and cheerleading squad, and selected members of the community.
“This was an intimate affair that the district had to scale down because the site is still under construction,” school district spokeswoman Andi Johnston said Thursday afternoon. “And our goal was to honor the many, many people who were pivotal in the build while celebrating the new campus that will welcome back students on Aug. 8.”
The ceremony was held in front of the school, facing Jefferson Avenue, and not in a construction area. Dozens of chairs were set up for those in attendance.
Ms. Johnston said the goal of the ribbon-cutting ceremony was to be “in and out as quickly as possible so as not to impede progress of crews still working.”
Parent Sharon Duran, a mother of two Chino High students, said she’s not buying it, especially when the public was invited to the groundbreaking and the recent goodbye ceremony at Chino High.
“I don’t see why all of a sudden the public can’t be a part of it. I understand not taking anyone to the actual classrooms or inside any of the buildings, but the outdoor areas would have been nice,” Mrs. Duran said.
She says she’s followed the progress of the school since Measure G was approved by Chino Valley voters in November 2016.
“I asked both of my students if they knew about it (Thursday’s event) via social media,” she said. “They did not.”
Photos posted by the Chino Valley school district on its Facebook page show Chino High officials posing for photos, Mayor Ulloa handing school board president Ms. Gagnier a certificate, and Ms. Gagnier cutting the ceremonial ribbon, flanked by the three school board members, Chino High Prinicipal John Miller and Chino Valley Unified Superintendent Norm Enfield.
