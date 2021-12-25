Single-boat parade tours Chino Hills
Alvin the Chipmunk was under the weather but that didn’t stop the one truck and decorated boat to tour through the Los Serranos and Glenmeade areas of Chino Hills on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. The single-boat parade was welcomed by residents who began chiming in on social media that they were excited to hear the music heralding the arrival of the parade. Santa Claus, rumored to be Alvin’s neighbor, took over for the sick chipmunk but Alvin assures the community she will be back next year.
2022 “intention setting walk”
A “2022 intention setting walk” will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 at Cypress Trails Park, 6751 Schaefer Ave. in Chino, on the southeast corner of Schaefer and Cypress avenues.
Chino resident Alisa Kuhns invites the community to kick off 2022 with exercise and conversation in the fresh morning air to focus on your vision and intentions for 2022.
In the event of rain, the walk will be postponed to Sunday, Jan. 9.
Information: Ms. Kuhns at balancedabundancehealth coach@gmail.com or on Facebook at Balanced Abundance Health Coaching.
No parking tickets during holidays
To accommodate extra visitors in neighborhoods in Chino Hills during the holiday season, the city has declared a citation-free period for street sweeping parking violations.
The city will not issue street sweeping parking citations for the rest of December.
Street sweeping enforcement will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.
Other types of parking citations may be issued during this time, as the citation-free period only applies to street sweeping.
Information: (909) 364-2800.
