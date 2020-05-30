Bath time

Matt Carr, a volunteer at the Priceless Pets no-kill animal shelter in Chino Hills, bathes Jem, a mixed breed dog available for adoption at The Orphanage Chino Hills Adoption Center, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, suite C. Priceless Pets is seeking volunteers to care for the animals. The shelter has adopted procedures, such as masks, social distancing, and limiting the number of volunteers who can walk dogs at one time, to keep volunteers and staff safe during the coronavirus outbreak. To sign up as a volunteer or foster, visit pricelesspetres cue.org/get-involved.

