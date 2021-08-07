The Chino Hills Branch Library will offer a teen discussion for ages 12 to 17 years old on the book “Six of Crows” from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at 14020 City Center Drive.
Teens may also join through Zoom.
The book is a fantasy novel by Leigh Bardugo about a criminal prodigy and his crew attempting to complete the heist of a lifetime.
For the Zoom link, call the library at (909) 590-5380.
Crawdads
Adults will meet for a book discussion from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 to discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens, a coming-of-age story and a murder mystery.
The story asks how isolation influences the behavior of a young woman.
For the Zoom link, call the library at (909) 590-5380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.