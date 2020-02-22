John Batiste “J.B.” Aguerre, who was well known in the Chino Valley for his leadership in the Basque Club, as a longtime dairyman, and for his support of youth interested in agriculture, died Monday, Feb. 17 at Chino Valley Medical Center.
He was 80.
Mr. Aguerre was born Jan. 26, 1940 in the Basque country, which is generally located in the area bordering France and Spain.
He came to the United States in 1962 and first resided in Corona, where he became a milker.
He had served as president and treasurer of the Chino Basque Club and was most recently one of its board of directors. He and his family played for the club’s “klika,” a band of bugles and drums that developed out of a military tradition.
He helped build the club’s headquarters on Sierra Bonita Lane in Chino, and later built a kitchen for the facility.
Mr. Aguerre started a dairy business in 1986 in Corona, and two years later, opened another in Chino. In 1992, he combined the two and opened a dairy in what is now the Eastvale area. He operated a calf ranch for decades on Kimball Avenue in Chino. Later, he operated an Herbalife store on Central Avenue in Chino.
He also had served on the Chino Junior Fair Board and was a big supporter of Future Farmer of America students, often purchasing their livestock projects.
He is survived by his wife Claudia; sons Charlot and Andre, both of the Chino/Ontario area; and daughter Emilie of New York; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. that day at St. Paul, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
