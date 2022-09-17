Baby with a difficult start celebrates first birthday today

Wynona Hernandez will celebrate her first birthday today (Sept. 17) with an X-Men themed birthday party. She is shown with her pinata. 

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Chino parents Celese and Al Hernandez experienced an emotional rollercoaster when their 1-year-old daughter Wynona was born.

Wynona had stopped breathing when her lungs were filled with amniotic fluid, the liquid that surrounds a baby in the womb, because she was born too quickly. She arrived before the doctor entered the room. Her rapid birth prevented her lungs from properly expelling the fluid. 

