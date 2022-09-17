Baby with a difficult start celebrates first birthday today

Chino parents Celese and Al Hernandez experienced an emotional rollercoaster when their 1-year-old daughter Wynona was born.
Wynona had stopped breathing when her lungs were filled with amniotic fluid, the liquid that surrounds a baby in the womb, because she was born too quickly. She arrived before the doctor entered the room. Her rapid birth prevented her lungs from properly expelling the fluid.
“We didn’t get the usual holding the baby experience,” Mr. Hernandez said.
Mrs. Hernandez said she was relieved that Wynona was alive. Diagnosed with Down Syndrome when she was 12 weeks pregnant, there was a possibility the baby could be stillborn.
After her breathing issue was resolved, Wynona was whisked away for surgery to treat a gastrointestinal condition called duodenal atresia. The condition, known as “double bubble,” occurs when a portion of the upper small intestine doesn’t form, resulting in a blockage that stops food or fluid from leaving the baby’s stomach.
The surgery required an incision in her stomach to connect the small intestine to the stomach, Mrs. Hernandez said.
Wynona’s surgery was a success and she recovered in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center. Mrs. Hernandez was unable to see Wynona immediately after her surgery because she was still recovering from her delivery.
She recalled the difficultly of not having her baby by her side in the bassinet.
“I remember being really sad and alone in the room,” Mrs. Hernandez said. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t be with her because they still had to take care of me.”
Wynona spent nine days in the NICU. Mr. and Mrs. Hernandez rarely saw each other as they alternated visits to see Wynona while caring for their other children at home.
Today, Wynona is happy and healthy. She lives on Seventh Street with her parents and siblings Ash, 4, and Indiana, 3.
Wynona’s family and friends will celebrate her first birthday today (Sept. 17) with an X-Men-themed party at her home.
Mrs. Hernandez said she chose the theme because X-Men characters are mutants who are learning to survive in a world that discriminates against them. The theme focuses on inclusion and shows that “we can all be heroes, no matter how different each of us are born,” she said.
Before Wynona was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Mrs. Hernandez said she knew very little about the genetic disorder.
“A genetic counselor recommended books for me to read but the more books I read, the more depressing it was,” Mrs. Hernandez said. “I just waited for her to get here to educate myself.”
Mrs. Hernandez said Wynona has been very strong. “She’s already blowing us away,” she said. “She’s so happy, doesn’t cry or fuss, she just wants to observe and laugh.”
If Mrs. Hernandez could go back in time to when she first received the diagnosis, she said she would tell herself that Wynona would “bring more joy than worry.”
“She’s made everyone a better person,” Mrs. Hernandez said. “When our family and friends met her, everything they thought about Down Syndrome went out the door.”
Wynona will be participating in a Buddy Walk hosted by the Inland Valley Down Syndrome Association on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Memorial Park in Claremont.
The association is a non-profit organization that provides services and hosts events for people with developmental disabilities and provides volunteer opportunities.
To donate or become part of Wynona’s team, visit classy.org/event/ivdsa -buddy-walk-2022/e405301 and search for her team’s name “Wynona’s Riders.”
