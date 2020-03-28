A lone shopping cart
A lone shopping cart sits in an empty parking lot last Saturday near Burlington Coat Factory in the Chino Town Square Shopping Center on Philadelphia Avenue, between Central and Benson avenues. Many of the stores in the center are shuttered because of Governor Newsom’s order to stay at home, in an effort to slow down the coronavirus outbreak. Shopping was lively at the Target store on the east side of the center.

