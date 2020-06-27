Four Chino Valley high school students received Boys State pins June 17 during a family ceremony at Chino American Legion Post 299 after the annual event in Sacramento was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. Activities can include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies and recreational programs.
Local students selected and their personal statements:
Justin James,
Ayala High School
My name is Justin James, son of two Nigerian immigrants. I’m currently 17 years old, enrolled at Ayala High School.
I involved myself in school heavily, as I have or currently am holding positions in student government, Leadership, band, Leo Club, Key Club, Black Student Union, Nigerian Student Association, and other organizations.
Some of my strongest educational passions lie in engineering, software development and business administration. Because of this, I have my eyes set on applying to UCLA, UCSD, Cal Tech, Stanford and MIT.
History is my favorite subject to study. I am an avid athlete and gamer. My favorite sport would be basketball since I’ve been playing it since I was little.
Ryan Lo,
Chino Hills High School
My name is Ryan Lo. I’m a junior at Chino Hills High. While my interests in politics, foreign policy and science will help me become more-well rounded, leadership skills will help me excel exceptionally. I wanted Boys State to help boost my confidence and capability to be a leader in medicine. However, it was cancelled. It made me realize that life, and viruses, will not care about my plans.
I am sure that this won’t be the only obstacle.
There’s an inspiring motto inscribed above the chapel at the U.S. Naval Academy: “Non sibi sed patriae” or “Not for Self, but for country.”
Whatever the challenge, I am determined to become a good citizen for this great nation.
Aidan Murillo,
Chino High School
My name is Aidan Murillo. I am 17 years old and will be a senior this upcoming fall.
I am part of Chino High School music department’s 77th Calvary band and choir programs. I was selected as a Boys State delegate for Chino High School.
I feel lucky and honored to have been chosen as a delegate.
Unfortunately, the current pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the Boys State program this year.
Yet, the honor of being nominated and then selected to represent my school was still an amazing experience.
Learning about the program has motivated me to continue striving to achieve my dreams.
I am very interested in music as a career and would like to become a professional artist and music producer someday.
It is my passion and I do not intend to stop working towards making my dream a reality.
Matthew Van,
Chino High School
As an Ontario native, born to immigrant parents from Vietnam and Cambodia, I want to change the world starting with our community.
While being raised by a single, entrepreneur mother, I began to develop my sense of independence.
During this time, I excelled at all my classes on my own throughout elementary, continuing to high school.
I am currently an upcoming senior at Chino High and hope to attend Pomona College to study political science, or history, or general chemistry.
At Chino, I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved in student government, sports, Young Senators and UN Junior Ambassadors.
I’m incredibly grateful to have been given this opportunity, and in the future, I hope that I can reform our government, education system and society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.