Lifestream will conduct three blood drives Tuesday, Aug. 10 in the Chino Valley.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hussmann, 13770 Ramona Ave., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a “Count of Me” beach towel, a $10 Walmart gift card, and a coupon for a pint of NadaMoo! frozen dessert, courtesy of Stater Bros. Market.
Healthy residents at least 15 years old can donate, and everyone under age 17 must have written parental consent.
Donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds, and not at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Information: lstream.org.
