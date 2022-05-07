The “yuck factor” is how a resident described the new organic waste program where food scraps will be mixed with yard clippings in a new cart category: the organics waste cart.
Waste Management (WM) representatives conducted a workshop Wednesday night at the Chino Hills Community Center attended by approximately 50 residents to explain how the program will work beginning July 1 when the company takes over as the City of Chino Hills trash hauler.
The organic waste program will also apply to Chino residents who have had WM for the past 40 years, but will start at a later date.
Residents will receive a kitchen food waste pail where they will discard food scraps.
In Chino Hills, the pails will be delivered with the new carts, said public sector manager Glenda Chavez.
Residents will transfer the food waste directly into their new organics waste container, she said.
In this cart, residents will deposit yard clippings, grass, plant materials, food scraps, meats, produce, bakery items, coffee grounds, and food-soiled paper that is compostable such as coffee filters, tea bags, and soiled paper bags.
New trash bill
Residents were surprised to learn that they will receive a separate trash bill directly from WM beginning July 1.
They will receive one final bill from the City of Chino Hills in June that includes the trash service fee.
After that, residential trash service will no longer appear on the city’s utility bill. The rate will be $26.25, effective July 1.
(Ballots will be counted for the Prop. 218 election trash rate increases on Tuesday. See Page B1).
What won’t change is trash pickup day. WM will maintain the same route schedule as Republic Services.
New colors
As part of the cities’ compliance with the new organics waste mandate (SB1383), the law also requires waste and recycling carts to have a uniform color across the state, Ms. Chavez said.
The new carts will have dark grey bodies with different-colored lids.
A blue lid will signify the recyclables, a black lid will signify trash, and a green lid will signify organics.
Cart monitoring
Also included in the law is a requirement that a contamination cart monitoring and enforcement program be included.
To this end, WM trucks will include a technology that will capture footage of carts as they are tipped into the truck.
Technicians will review the footage associated with the address to make sure materials are thrown into the correct cart.
Notifications will be sent only to customers with serious contamination issues, Ms. Chavez said.
“The reason the state wants us to do cart monitoring is to make sure the city is showing progress,” she said. “By 2025, the state goal is to cut back on organic waste in landfills by 75 percent.”
Ms. Chavez said WM is creating a program that is responding to the state law.
“I don’t want you to leave this room thinking we will be the trash cops,” she said. “That’s not what we want to be.”
Ms. Chavez said since the night the Chino Hills City Council awarded the trash contract to WM in January, “all hands were on deck.”
“We are ready to provide you with excellent customer service,” she said.
Ms. Chavez, a Chino resident of 20 years, introduced a team of approximately eight employees.
“We have drivers, route managers, and customer service representatives who are familiar with the Chino Valley,” she said. “We have been doing service in Chino for more than 40 years.”
Waste Management was the City of Chino Hills’ first waste hauler when it incorporated in 1991 and continued serving the city until 2001, when Republic Services was given the contract.
CNG trucks
Ms. Chavez said the company has purchased 15 new CNG trucks for Chino Hills and is preparing to roll out 65,000 new carts and bins.
She said WM is the largest hauler in the nation with state-of-the-art technology and a strong culture of safety.
“This is not an easy undertaking but I’m happy to report that our timeline in getting out your equipment is on track,” she said. “We’re happy to say that our driver force is strong and we’re ready to provide you with excellent drivers.”
Chino Hills residents have been complaining that Republic Services, which is winding down its contract, has been “hit and miss” when it comes to picking up trash and recyclables.
Ms. Chavez said many industries are being hit with COVID repercussions including staff and supply shortages “so we pulled in all our resources to make sure we’re ready for July 1.”
Oil and sharps
Several residents in the audience were pleased to hear that WM will offer used motor oil and used filter collection, as well as a sharps collection program where containers will be provided for medical waste such as used needles, syringes, and lancets.
WM will also offer community cleanup programs, mulch giveaways, and document shredding.
Ms. Chavez said complaints will be addressed and resolved within 24 hours by calling (800) 423-9986.
Chino Hills residents will receive a “Waste Management Residential Service Guide” by mail prior to July 1.
Chino residents will be offered similar community workshops on the new organics waste program once new rates have been established.
