Seven-year-old Jet Mulvihill, who lives his life in a wheelchair, looks forward to the days when he will swing, bounce and glide at a playground designed for him and children like his brother and sister who don’t use a wheelchair.
Jet, his siblings, their parents and about 15 others attended a City of Chino workshop March 31 to give input on plans for an inclusive playground at the future Chino Rancho Park.
The park will be built at the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard.
Rob Fryhoff of Miracle Playground Sales showed a video of a group of children riding on a giant push-pull glider.
The motion helps develop balance, coordination, eye tracking and muscle tone, according to a company booklet distributed at the workshop.
Mr. Fryhoff showed a rendering of the future Chino playground in primary colors with a prominent barn roof, ramps that look like barn doors, honeycomb and cornhusk “climbers” and dairy-themed play panels.
Separate playground areas are designed for ages two to five and for ages six to twelve.
A tranquility corner gives children who are overwhelmed a quiet place.
Curly and straight slides, swings, climbers, balance areas and activity centers are featured.
Most equipment will receive sun protection from bright colored shades overhead.
A walkway of the same height as the equipment surrounds the playground, which has soft flooring and no woodchips.
Jet’s mother Laurel Mulvihill asked Mr. Fryhoff if the swings would have wheelchair access.
Mr. Fryhoff said his company does not offer these types of swings which are generally very heavy and unable to be built within code requirements.
He said the glider is wheelchair accessible.
Chino Community Services Commissioner Linda Takeuchi and others who attended the workshop said the parking appeared to be inadequate.
It was suggested that one of the two pickleball courts could be removed, or an open area reduced in size, so more parking could be added.
City of Chino project manager Carolyn Baltzer said the current plans allow for eight total parking spaces with one designated as handicapped.
Mrs. Mulvihill said she uses a van with a motorized lift that requires extra space.
Vehicles with handicap placards can legally park diagonally, taking up two parking spaces, she said.
Ms. Baltzer said parking will be considered at the April 26 Community Services Commission meeting.
Inland Empire Autism Society board member Nicole Aptekar, a Chino Hills resident said, “With April being Autism Acceptance Month, I am so pleased to learn that Chino has decided to pursue building an all-inclusive park.
The city has been supportive of those living with autism in the past and this is another display of their commitment to this community.”
Ms. Aptekar has 10-year-old triplets, including a daughter with autism, and said she looks forward to visiting the park.
Ms. Baltzer said the city will give the community additional opportunities to provide input on the park, which is not expected to open until 2023.
