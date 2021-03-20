Motorists should plan for delays while Caltrans performs tree trimming along Carbon Canyon Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24.
Carbon Canyon Road will be reduced to one lane between Ginseng Lane and Canyon Hills Road.
Flaggers will direct traffic through the work area in one direction at a time.
