School board candidate Christina Gagnier has received $74,414 in campaign contributions so far this year, with $43,255 received during the filing period from July 1 to Sept. 24, campaign disclosure statements show.
Her challenger, Sonja Shaw, is not far behind with $62,224 in total contributions received this year, which included a single donation of $50,000 that she received in the previous filing period.
Mrs. Gagnier and Mrs. Shaw, both Chino residents, are running in District 3, which encompasses Chino Hills north of Eucalyptus Avenue and a portion of Chino west to Euclid Avenue.
Mrs. Gagnier’s statements show multiple contributions from Washington D.C., New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco, including attorneys and consultants.
Some of her larger donations listed on her latest contribution statements are $3,000 from the Association Chino Teachers PAC, $2,000 from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, and $1,000 each from Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties Action Fund, United Steel Workers District 12 PAC, Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher, Oakland attorney Rohit Singla, Chad Treadwell of Claremont, and Christian Ulvert of Miami.
Mrs. Gagnier loaned herself $8,557, her statements show.
She has spent $7,460 so far this year for campaign signs, mailings, and literature.
Sonja Shaw, an outspoken critic of the board and president of the Chino Valley Parent Advocacy Group, received $7,440 for the filing period from July 1 to Sept. 24 including a $5,000 contribution from R. Eric Kalter of Kalter Financial in Chino.
Other donors in this period included $500 from Ali Navid of Northridge, $250 each from Greg Abdouch of Rancho Cucamonga, Lacee Beaulieu of La Jolla, and $200 from Andrea Roberts of Chino.
She spent $11,564 this filing period on campaign signs, mailings, and voter guides, and has an ending cash balance of $46,352.
Jon Monroe, a Chino Hills resident who retired from the Chino Police Department in August, received $53,075 in contributions so far this year, with a significant contribution of $50,000 received in the previous filing period.
Mr. Monroe and Mrs. Shaw each received $50,000 in March from the same donor—Charlie and Sherry Reynoso of Upland, who own Star Hardware in Ontario.
Mr. Monroe is running against candidate Lisa Greathouse in District 4 with boundaries consisting of most of southern Chino Hills, except Butterfield Ranch.
Mr. Monroe received $1,500 in contributions during the July 1 to Sept. 24 filing period, including $1,000 from Dr. James Lally of Lally Medical Group, $250 from Alex Yim of Chino Hills, and $100 each from Andrea Roberts of Chino and Malia Kesler of Chino.
He spent $22,612 during the July 1 to Sept. 24 filing period, including $8,000 for social media and web services and $9,137 in mailings and campaign materials.
Lisa Greathouse, a Chino Hills resident and senior manager for internal communications with Disneyland Resort, received $18,771 in contributions, including loans to herself totaling $4,725.
Some of her donors include $5,000 from the Associated Chino Teachers Political Action Committee; $1,500 from Adam Mazur of Ohio; $1,000 each from Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties Community Action Fund, and Eldrick Alexander of Chino Hills; $750 from Matthew Greathouse of Oakland; and $500 each from the Chino Valley Democratic Club, and the campaign account of Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran.
Mrs. Greathouse has spent $14,779 for campaign signs, fliers, mailings, voter lists, and website services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.