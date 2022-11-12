New waterlines to cost Chino $4.6 million

The Chino City Council approved a $4.6 million contract with Mamco Inc. of Perris on Oct. 18 to replace two waterlines.
One of the waterlines is on Central Avenue, from Chino Avenue to C Street, and D Street from Central Avenue to the alley west of Sixth Street. The other waterline is on Dupont Avenue from Alton Street to Gate Street.
The project will help reduce water leaks that frequently occur on Central Avenue, between C and D streets, Civil Engineer Manager Maria Fraser said.
“We’ve been experiencing a lot of leaks on that line for a long time so this will eliminate the leaks in that area,” Ms. Fraser said.
The project is expected to start in late December and will be completed by the end of June 2023, Ms. Fraser said.
