The Chino Valley Lions Club honored 13 teachers in the Chino Valley Unified School District with mini grants of up to $500 each for a total of $3,500, followed by a chicken dinner to celebrate.
Club members examined wish lists from the applicants and went shopping for their supplies.
The club has been awarding the mini grants for four years.
Assistant Superintendent Human Resources Richard Rideout joined the celebration on Nov. 11 at the Chino Community Building.
The Chino Valley Lions Club meets from 6:15 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays at the Chino Community Building for a dinner meeting.
The club is looking for new members.
Information: Mike Preston at mpreston7@verizon.net.
