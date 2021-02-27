After a few years of searching and negotiating, the City of Chino Hills will purchase less than half an acre of land on Boys Republic property to build a $5 million filtration system to remove a chemical known as 1,2,3-TCP.
The strip of land is adjacent to the booster station on Eucalyptus Avenue, west of the old fire station at the 71 Freeway.
The property is on the Boys Republic transitional housing property called “Eagle’s Landing” near the basketball court.
All city wells pump to this booster station and from there, water is pumped into the distribution system, said public works officials.
The best available technology for removing TCP from water is the use of granulated activated carbon filtration, said public works officials. (See photo of similar equipment on Page A2).
The city was forced to shut down its wells more than three years ago when the state established a new contamination level for a chemical called 1,2,3-TCP at five parts per trillion.
TCP is a manufactured chemical that has been used as an industrial solvent and as a cleaning and degreasing agent, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Agency classified the chemical as “likely to be carcinogenic to humans.”
The city has 10 wells, all located in the City of Chino, mostly around Schaefer and Central avenues.
Four of those wells were found to exceed the new contamination level and removed from service in 2017.
Because they were used to “blend” water with the other wells to reduce contaminants, an additional five wells were shut down at the same time.
The city has been paying approximately $1 million a year to purchase water because of the shutdown.
The city produced an environmental document called an “initial study” that considers the impacts of installing and operating the filtration system and found the project would have less than significant impacts.
The initial study and supporting documents can be viewed at chinohills.org/TCP.
The public comment period on the documents began Feb. 4 and will continue through 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Comments may be sent to Mark Wiley, Utility Operations Manager for Chino Hills at mwiley@chinohills.org.
The Chino Hills City Council will hold a public hearing at its 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 meeting.
Included in the proposal will be a zone change from “private institutional” to “public institutional.”
Other cities, including Chino, have also had to deal with the chemical problem.
Chino built a treatment facility in 2017.
