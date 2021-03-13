Residents may continue to give their opinions on housing that will be built in 13 potential locations in Chino Hills during the fourth housing workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 during the Planning Commission meeting.
Commissioners will meet in council chambers and residents can participate by visiting us02.web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
The city has narrowed down high-density housing sites from 30 to 13 with the input of the commission and residents, and the time has come where numbers for each of the areas will be proposed.
The city must build 3,720 housing units as mandated by the state.
Of that number, 59 percent must be high density units of between 20 to 30 units per acre.
Because Chino Hills does not have a housing stock considered affordable, the state allows cities to use a “default” desntiy which for Chino Hills is 20 to 30 units per acre.
Written comments must be submitted by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, which will be read into the record.
Comments may be submitted via email to com munitydevelopment@chi nohills.org.
Participants on Zoom may provide verbal comments if desired.
For staff reports, power point presentations, and an explanation of how the state allocates housing numbers to cities, visit chi nohills.org/housingelemen tupdate.
