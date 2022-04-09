Easter egg hunts, photos with the Easter bunny, music, activities, and a craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the annual “Easter Egg-Citement” at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
The hunt schedule is as follows: infants to 2-year-olds, 10:30 a.m.; 3 to 4-year-olds, 11 a.m.; 5 to 6-year-olds, 11:30 a.m.; 7 to 8-year-olds noon; and 9 to 12-years old at 12:30 p.m.
Parents may assist children in the egg hunts for 4 years old and younger.
The city will provide bags. Outside baskets and bags are not permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.