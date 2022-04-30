Graduating seniors of the Ayala High School Leos Club are honored for their community service by the Chino Valley Lions Club on April 21. The Leos are the high school equivalent of the Lions Club. They received the President of the United States Volunteer Service Award and an award from AmeriCorps. They were given sashes and served dinner. The evening ended with the installation of the incoming board members for the class of 2023. The Lions meet the second and fourth Tuesdays from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600 or email mpreston7@verizon.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two killed in a early-morning crash Friday at Central and Francis avenues in Chino
- A sneak peek at Ontario Airport
- BLD sports parks managed by new group
- $1 million wall to be built behind Chino Police Department
- Suspect in Chino man’s murder arrested
- Chino approves police military equipment use policy
- Loyal customers sending petition to Verizon
- Corn Feed Run car show draws more than 1,000 cars to downtown Chino
- ‘Corn Feed Run’ today in Chino
- County to spend $8 million for Prado Park improvements
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.