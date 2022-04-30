Graduating seniors of the Ayala High School Leos Club
Submitted photo

Graduating seniors of the Ayala High School Leos Club are honored for their community service by the Chino Valley Lions Club on April 21. The Leos are the high school equivalent of the Lions Club. They received the President of the United States Volunteer Service Award and an award from AmeriCorps. They were given sashes and served dinner. The evening ended with the installation of the incoming board members for the class of 2023. The Lions meet the second and fourth Tuesdays from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600 or email mpreston7@verizon.net.

