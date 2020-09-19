Marijane and Jesse Chuang of Chino Hills have launched a mobile pet food and supply business with free delivery service to residents of Chino and Chino Hills.
“Pet Wants Chino Hills” is a franchise that offers dog and cat food with natural ingredients that is slow-cooked in small batches with no added sugar, fillers, animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy and dyes, according to a news release.
The business also offers healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, and paw wax.
Mrs. Chuang said her family has a passion for animals and dreamed of owning their own business where they could get their children involved. Mr. Chuang has a background in operations and logistics working for an industrial tire manufacturer and Mrs. Chuang has a background in sales and marketing in the life sciences industry.
The family volunteers at Priceless Pets and God’s Pantry to distribute food to those in need.
Mr. and Mrs. Chuang have been married for 17 years with two children, Haley and Logan, and two dogs Scruffy and Boba.
Information: 203-8217 or visit petwants.com/chino hills.
