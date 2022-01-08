After almost a year of housing plan workshops, the City of Chino must now count on residents to vote for a ballot measure that will implement two housing overlay zones.
City Attorney Fred Galante explained to the Chino City Council on Tuesday that a special election is needed to comply with Measure M, approved by voters in 1988. The council cannot increase allowable density without voter approval.
In order to fulfill the state’s mandate to build 6,978 residential units over the next eight years, the city has chosen to establish two overlay zones, a mixed-use overlay zone and an affordable housing overlay zone.
The overlays will distribute the state-mandated units on existing zones across town.
The council unanimously voted to hold the special election on June 7, where Chino voters will decide whether or not they want the housing overlay zones.
The council also approved the housing plan in a separate vote.
Development Services Director Nick Liguori said Thursday that Mr. Galante conducted an evaluation of Measure M and determined there is no exemption for state-mandated land use changes. Therefore, staff asked the City Council to initiate the election, he said.
Nick Chen, a Kimley-Horne consultant, said the housing plan was submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
The city plans to build the housing units on vacant, underused, and city-owned plots of land.
Vacant areas near Victory Outreach Church, located at 11436 Central Ave., Southlands Church, located at 5559 Park Place, and Crosspoint Church, located at 6950 Edison Ave., were selected as potential housing sites. Areas near Chino Town Square on Philadelphia Street were also selected for housing.
Although the churches have been identified by the city for potential housing, it is up to those churches to decide if they want to implement the housing overlay zone on their property, Mr. Liguori said.
If a church decides to implement the overlay zones, the city would work with them on the best placement of additional development in the future, taking into consideration development requirements such as parking, setbacks, and open space,” he said.
The parcels were chosen for their proximity to transportation, services and potential jobs.
