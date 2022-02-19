Montijos win Spirit of Achievement Award

Lisa and Richard Montijo, founders of UChooz, were named winners of the 2021 Spirit of Achievement Award on Tuesday at the Chino City Council meeting.
UChooz is an organization that provides families in need with back-to-school giveaways and holiday toy and food drives.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the couple has shown what it means to “foster the good, love thy neighbor, and raise the future right.”
She said the Montijos have had a positive impact on many lives in Chino, including students and athletes from Don Lugo High School, youth in the community, and families through their church.
The mayor thanked the couple for “endless hours of planning much needed giveaways” and for years of coaching and mentoring youth.
Mr. and Mrs. Montijo will be recognized at the State of the City address, which starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, in Chino.
